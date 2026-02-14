DT
Accused held in Rs 7 crore digital arrest case involving Ludhiana businessman SP Oswal

Accused held in Rs 7 crore digital arrest case involving Ludhiana businessman SP Oswal

SP Oswal was forced to keep Skype camera on and instructed not to call or message anyone while the fraud was being carried out

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:21 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Police say the fraudsters kept industrialist SP Oswal under constant surveillance during the crime. Photo credit: vardham.com
The Cyber Wing of the Ludhiana police has arrested Arpit Rathore, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the Rs 7 crore digital arrest case involving renowned businessman SP Oswal.

Rathore was brought on a production warrant from Central Jail, Kapurthala, on February 11, 2026, in connection with an FIR registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Ludhiana, in 2024. He was arrested officially in the case after being brought to the city.

The accused, along with his accomplices, had allegedly defrauded the complainant of approximately Rs 7 crore by instilling fear of a digital arrest.

The accused has been remanded to police custody until February 15, and interrogation is currently underway. Raids are being conducted to nab other suspects involved in the case, and digital evidence is being examined, said Cyber Crime Inspector Satbir Singh.

The FIR was registered on August 31, 2024, at the Ludhiana Cyber ​​Crime Police Station.

According to the police, the fraudsters kept the industrialist under constant surveillance during the crime. He was forced to keep his Skype camera on and was instructed not to call or message anyone while the fraud was being carried out.

Police have appealed to the public to remain vigilant against suspicious calls or messages and to immediately contact the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or approach their nearest police station in case of any such attempt.

