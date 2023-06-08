Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 7

The Ludhiana police on Wednesday brought the accused of triple murder case on production warrant. He was arrested by the Phillaur police a few days ago.

The accused has been identified as Prem Chand (25), alias Mithun, a resident of Awankha village of Dinanagar tehsil in Gurdaspur district.

Sat in front of bodies, made tea for himself After committing the murders, Mithun didn’t try to run away. He ransacked the house and took Rs 10,000 in cash, a .32 bore pistol and some other valuables. Later, he made a tea for himself and stayed in front of the bodies for an hour. He changed his blood-soaked clothes before leaving the house

Addressing a press conference, Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the addict was a drug addict and used to commit petty crimes such as theft and snatching for buying drugs.

In the May 21 incident, the accused entered the house with the motive to commit theft. However, he ended up killing three persons, he added.

“I appreciate the efforts of the police teams involved in the investigation of the case,” added CP Sidhu.

The police got a clue when the accused tried to commit a robbery at a house in Talwandi in Ladhowal area on May 31 and left a .32 bore pistol stolen from the house of the retired ASI, the CP said.

The CP said the accused, a habitual criminal, had killed a woman in Dinanagar while committing theft. He is facing trial in eight cases registered against him in Dinanagar, Jalandhar, Sujanpur etc.

The police recovered a gold bracelet, a gold ring, a gold earring and a stolen motorcycle from the accused.

Joint CP Saumya Mishra, DCP (Crime) Harmeet Hundal, ADCP Sameer Verma, ACP Mandeep Singh, SHO Ladhowal Jagdev Singh also accompanied the CP in the press conference.