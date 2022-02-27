Accused in Muthoot Finance loot bid case held by Kolkata police

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 26

The accused wanted by the Ludhiana police in a robbery attempt case at Muthoot Finance has been arrested by the Kolkata police.

The accused has been identified as Sajan, alias Akash Jha, resident of Motihari, Bihar.

On October 30, 2021, four armed robbers had entered the gold loan company, Muthoot Finance, at Sundar Nagar. One of the robbers was shot dead by the company guard, while three had managed to flee from the spot without committing any robbery.

The identification of the three absconding accused was still not known to the city police. Now with the identification of the one of them the police hope that his interrogation will lead to the identification of the two other accused.

Now the Ludhiana police would bring the accused, Sajan, on production warrant from Kolkata for his questioning.