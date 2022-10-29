Accused wanted in murder bid case arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

The Ludhiana police today arrested a man wanted in an attempt-to-murder case by the Khanna police. A stolen motorcycle was also seized from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Pawandeep Singh of Jawahar Nagar camp.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran and inspector (Crime Branch) Rajesh Sharma issued a statement in this regard.

Brar said a tip-off was received by the police that the suspect, who was facing seven cases of loot, theft, etc, was roaming in the area on a stolen motorcycle.

Accordingly, the police party laid a naka near the ESI hospital where he was arrested along with the stolen motorcycle.

The ADCP said during the preliminary questioning of the suspect, it came to fore that he had also been booked by the Khanna police in an attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and violation of Arms Act case in July and was running at large in the case. Now, the Khanna police station was informed about his arrest.