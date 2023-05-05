Accusing complainant of blackmailing him, coloniser lodges plaint

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

Days after city-based resident Kuldeep Sharma publicly carried a banner expressing thanks to the city police and leaders of Aam Aadmi Party for registering a complaint against coloniser Gulshan Kumar in a property fraud case, Gulshan has now lodged a complaint against Kuldeep, who was also the complainant in the case.

The coloniser has accused Kuldeep of blackmailing him.

On Monday, Kuldeep had put up a banner having images of senior police officials and leaders of AAP on the premises of the Commissionerate to express his thanks for delivering him justice in the property case.

Now, Gulshan Kumar, one of the accused in the property fraud case, has lodged a fresh complaint against Kuldeep.

“I have already submitted my complaint to the CP office. Kuldeep has been blackmailing me and others named in the FIR. I will move the High Court and submit an application to the DGP office against this harassment,” Gulshan added.

He added that the cancellation report of case registered against him had already been filed in the district court on the basis of an inquiry conducted by a DCP rank officer and its quashing was pending in the High Court.

Kuldeep has denied the allegations. He added that the SIT had expressed disapproval for the FIR cancellation report and he would continue to fight the case.