Achievements celebrated

DAV Public School

Ludhiana: DAV Public School celebrated the achievement of school alumnus Aanchal Goel who secured Rank 18 in PCS (Judicial) exam. Aanchal Goel visited her alma mater on Monday and conducted an Interactive Session. In her address to students she guided them to be focused. She studied science in grade XII but always knew law was her calling. Aanchal while sharing the story of her journey with the students told them that life is not about comforts, but about preparation, and dedication. She added, hard work, time management and planning are the key to success. By following these tips, she could crack the coveted exam, and secure the dream position for herself. Principal JK Sidhu congratulated Aanchal Goel and her parents.

GNKCW

Under the aegis of Internal Quality Assurance Cell, the Department of Psychology of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women(GNKCW), Model Town, Ludhiana celebrated World Mental Health Day in the college campus. Students prepared a short skit on mental disorders such as Anxiety and Eating disorders. Kusha, Head of the Psychology Department highlighted the importance of mental health and connection of mind and body. The objective of this activity was to raise awareness regarding mental health and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health. College Principal, Dr Maneeta Kahlon stressed on prioritising mental health and being vocal about the suffering so that timely action could be taken.

CT University

CT University’s Department of Student Welfare organised a Talent Hunt. Harmandeep Kaur from the School of Healthcare and Paramedical Sciences clinched the first place in poster-making, while Anmolpreet Kaur secured the second place in Mehndi. In the poetry category, Harpreet Kaur (School of Healthcare and Paramedical Sciences) secured first place, and Deep Priya (School of Management Studies) claimed the second place, Gurvinder Singh (School of Healthcare and Paramedical Sciences) earned the third position. Singing categories saw remarkable talent, with Sanchi from the School of Law securing the first position in classical solo, while Komalpreet Kaur (School of Humanities and Physical Education) won the first position in folk solo. In the western solo category, Udgaa Mandal (School of Humanities and Physical Education) impressed the judges and earned the first place.

Guru Nanak Public School

Chahat Sood of Class VIII of Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension brought laurels to the school by clinching a silver medal in U-17 team event in CISCE National Yoga Competition hosted by The Heritage School, Kolkata. “Chahat Sood and her team outshone their competitors with extraordinary synergy and remarkable execution. Their performance was an awe-inspiring blend of strength, balance, and synchronisation, leaving spectators and judges amazed by their precision and grace,” an official of the school said. Principal Mona Singh lauded Chahat Sood for her commitment, passion, and exemplary performance.