Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 2

Much maligned for dereliction and corruption, the building branch of the Municipal Corporation (MC) here is in the headlines again and also for all the wrong reasons. Taking cognisance of a complaint filed by a city resident and secretary of the Council of RTI Activists Arvind Sharma against continuing unlawful commercial activity in various localities in the Zone D area of the city, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has issued directions to the Town Planning Department and also the Local Government Department, Punjab, to take action as per law against all illegal buildings without any delay.

Responding to a complaint lodged on June 22, 2023, the CMO has forwarded the same through e-mail on the same day to the Principal Secretary, Local Government, Punjab, the Director Town and Country Planning, the Director, Local Bodies, and the MC Commissioner, with an instruction for ‘taking immediate action as per rules and government policy’ and send compliance report to the complainant and the CMO.

In his complaint, Sharma had alleged that though illegal commercial construction was thriving all across the city due to connivance of field staff and officials of the MC building branch with violators, the situation was worse in most upmarket and posh commercial places located in the Zone D of the city.

“Several commercial complexes and shops are coming up under the garb of renovation or repair of commercial entities in areas such as Pakhowal Road (near Indoor Stadium), Kochar Market, Model House, Ishmeet Road, Model Town Extension, Haibowal, ESI Road and Firozepur Road in blatant violation of the building bylaws such as excess coverage, illegal change of land use and other non-compoundable violations,” said Sharma in his complaint.

He said after repeated complaints, the field staff (area building inspectors) did take action like sealing under-construction buildings; which were, however, desealed within a matter of days and were allowed to resume construction, which was all the more shocking and a clear pointer towards deals having been struck with builders and ample proof of deep-rooted corruption in the MC building branch.

Sharma had demanded a high-level Vigilance probe in the matter, and specifically need for fixing responsibility of field staff and supervisory officials, including area building inspectors and assistant town planners (ATPs).

Situation worse in Zone D localities

