Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Ludhiana, October 11
After the city police busted an illegal cracker godown in a residential area at Begoana Mohalla from where crackers worth Rs 50 lakh were recovered on Tuesday night, considering the senstivity of the development, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu asked the SHOs of all 28 police stations to remain vigilant and take immediate action against such godowns and their owners.
Presence of such illegal cracker godowns in residential areas was risky. Any untoward incident such as breakout of fire may jeopardise the lives of hundeds of residents living in the same locality. Police cannot let traders dealing in crackers trade to put lives of residents in danger, CP Sidhu told The Tribune here on Tuesday.
“I have asked all SHOs of 28 police stations to ensure that no unauthorised cracker godown should come up in the residential areas. Only the licenced godowns should be allowed that too at the places designated by the authorities. SHOs would also take support of the public and NGOs in this regard,” the CP said.
He said the state witnessed some tragedies in the past in which fire in unlicenced cracker godowns caused deaths and serious injuries to the people.
