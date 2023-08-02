Act against people who disrupted Muharram procession: Trust official

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 1

Ashok Thapar, Chairman of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police (CP) demanding stringent action against those who disrupted the Muharram procession by indulging in an unruly behavior under the influence of intoxicants. Instead of controlling them, the police only became a mute spectator.

Thapar alleged that on Saturday, from morning till late night, pedestrians were forced to endure misbehaviour and abusive language from some procession participants near the Dana Mandi venue. The number of police officials deployed on streets was low.

“If the police were unaware of the massive crowd’s presence, the organisers should be charged with disrupting the city’s peace. If the police had information about the huge gathering, action should be taken against the officers concerned,” Thapar alleged.

Some people were clearly seen brandishing swords and some were waving sticks (lathis). The police should identify such people and action should be taken against them to avoid such situation in future, he said.