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Home / Ludhiana / Act on civic issues in East constituency, Ludhiana MC chief told

Act on civic issues in East constituency, Ludhiana MC chief told

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:49 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Ranjit Singh Dhillon, along with residents of different areas of the Ludhiana East constituency, submitted a representation to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner, seeking immediate action on long-pending civic problems related to sewerage, roads, sanitation and other basic services.

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Residents said several localities in the constituency were facing blocked sewer lines, overflowing sewage, stagnant dirty water, damaged roads and poor sanitation. They said the problems had persisted for a long time, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters.

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In their representation, they sought the intervention of MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar and urged the civic body to take up the problems on a priority basis.

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The delegation highlighted issues in several areas, including Sanyas Nagar, Deep Vihar, Golden Colony and Harinder Nagar in Ward 2; Noorwala Road in Wards 3 and 4; Kakowal Road in Wards 4 and 5; Vishal Colony in Ward 5; Vardhman Colony in Ward 6; and Rahon Road in Wards 6 and 7.

The residents alleged that sewage water was lying on roads and in streets in several pockets while in some places it had also entered houses. They said the stagnant water was making daily movement difficult and adding to sanitation concerns.

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They also raised the issue of broken and poorly maintained roads and alleged that garbage was being dumped at several locations due to inadequate sanitation arrangements.

Dhillon and the residents urged the MC to conduct inspections of the affected areas and take up sewerage cleaning, road repairs and garbage removal without delay.

They also sought permanent solution to recurring sewerage problems, instead of temporary cleaning whenever complaints arise.

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