Act to prevent dumping of refuse, effluents into Sutlej near Ladhowal Bridge, says PAC

Taking notice of the garbage being dumped into the Sutlej, the Public Action Committee (PAC) has served another notice on the Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), and the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, with a demand to take remedial measures to prevent dumping of refuse and other material as well as effluents from unknown industries located near Ladhowal Bridge here into the river.

Advertisement

It has also demanded to identify the polluting industries discharging effluents into the Sutlej near Ladhowal Bridge.

Er Kapil Arora and Er Jaskirat Singh said the Sutlej was being contaminated on a daily basis by a large number of polluters by dumping garbage and other material into it from Ladhowal Bridge as well as from banks of the river. Further, some unknown industries are discharging effluents directly into the river near Ladhowal Bridge.

Advertisement

“We had served a notice in July 2024 on all departments to take steps but they have failed in implementing the law of the land and are acting like mute spectators. The Water Warriors Punjab, an NGO, is making efforts to spread awareness to stop the nuisance since over the past two years but the polluters are fearlessly contaminating the Sutlej as the departments are in a deep slumber,” said Arora.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Gurpreet Plaha,

Advertisement

PAC members, said the dumping of any type of material and effluents into any water body (surface/groundwater) directly or indirectly was an offence under provisions of environmental laws but such an act is increasing day by day under the nose of officials of the PPCB and Irrigation Department at Ludhiana and no action is being taken against the culprits by them.

The Sutlej water is used by millions of citizens and animals, resulting in serious health ailments such as cancer and other water-borne diseases. Industrial effluents from Ludhiana industries and domestic waste were one of the major source of contamination of the river. Such an act is also against the ecological system as well as serious threat to the aquatic life.

Dr Amandeep Singh Bains and Preet Dhanoa of the PAC said they had demanded installation of a chain link up to a height of 10 feet on both sides of the bridges at Ladhowal, demolition of a staircase being used for access to the Sutlej under the bridge, identification of polluting industries as well as engaging marshals along with authorised persons to issue challans and registration of a case against polluters under the environmental norms and the BNS. In case, the department fails to take action within

the next three weeks, the PAC would move the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for redressal of the legitimate grievance.