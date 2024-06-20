Act tough against gangsters, drug smugglers: CP to officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

A day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann issued strict instructions to the police heads to pull up socks and perform their duties with utmost honesty without any collusion with criminal elements, the Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Kuldeep Singh Chahal chaired a meeting of senior police officials and passed on the instructions to them.

The meeting was attended by DCP (Crime) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, Additional DCP (Crime) Amandeep Singh Brar and other senior cops.

Top cop Chahal in two lines told the senior police officials to implement strict policing and take strict action against the drug smugglers, gangsters, criminals and anti-social elements. Chahal categorically asked the police officials to adopt zero-tolerance against the drug smuggling activities and take action against anyone found involved in drug smuggling.

Chahal also said he would not tolerate corruption in police department and strict action would be taken whosoever is found guilty.

"I have also asked my team to prepare a list of smugglers who have garnered huge properties from the proceeds of drug sale and start the process to attach those properties acquired from the illegal means. The process would be expedited," added CP Chahal.

He asked cops to ensure good treatment to the people visiting the police stations or at their offices regarding their complaints. “Police should treat every person like their family member and create such a cordial environment at police stations that people should not hesitate to visit thanas," added Chahal.

