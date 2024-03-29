Acting Chief Justice inspects local courts

Our Legal correspondent

Ludhiana, March 28

The acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, today inspected the working of the local courts.

Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome by Sessions Judge Munish Singal, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal, DBA president Chetan Verma, Finance Secretary Karnish Gupta and Joint Secretary Rajinder Singh Bhandari on his arrival at local district courts.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjiv Joshi, CJM-cum-DLSA secretary Raman Sharma, Civil Judge Senior Division Sumit Makkar and other judges were also present on the occasion .

He inspected the courts at Samrala, Payal, Khanna and Jagraon sub-divisions. There he heard the grievances of the lawyers and assured to resolve them.