Acting Chief Justice lays foundation stone for joining judicial complexes

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 30

Acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice GS Sandhawalia today laid the foundation stone for joining of two judicial complexes and two lifts at a cost of Rs 2.4 crore.

Addressing the lawyers, Justice Sandhawalia said that he hopes that the joining of two complexes would reduce the woes of city lawyers, while also saving their time and energy. He urged the District Bar Association (DBA) office-bearers to improve the work conditions for lawyers as certain lawyers were seen sitting in the corridors and needed to be adjusted in a better place.

Earlier, Justice Sandhawalia was accorded a warm welcome by the Sessions Judge Munish Singal, DBA president Chetan Verma, Secretary Parmider Singh Laddi, Bar Council member Harish Dhanda, former DBA presidents K R Sikri, Parupkar Singh Ghumman, Naval Chhiber, Vijay B Verma and Gurkirpal Gill.

Speaking on the occasion, DBA president Chetan Verma apprised that Justice Sandhawalia had already approved the demand of one more lawyers’ chambers complex and multi-level parking in the building committee.

He raised the demand of re-opening of the Inspection Cell and one room for lawyers in the new judicial complex. He also urged that the lawyers must be given the discretionary relief by local courts in stay matter or granting bail, if deserved.

Senior lawyers Avinash Gupta, Piyush Kant Jain, SK Uppal, Rajneesh Gupta, Ashok Mittu, Yash Pal Ghai, Darshan Rai and M C Sehgal presented a citation to Acting Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia as a token of respect.