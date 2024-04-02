Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, April 1

The acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice GS Sandhawalia, today brought a smile on the faces of a family of convicts, lodged in the Central Jail and Women’s Jail since long. They had not met each other since the day of conviction in a case.

All this happened when the Acting Chief Justice, along with Sessions Judge Munish Singal, was inspecting the women’s jail. An inmate, Jashanpreet Kaur, undergoing life term in a murder case, made a request to arrange a meeting with her father Balwinder Singh, who was lodged in the Central Jail (for men), which was on the same premises but with a separate boundary wall.

Taking a humanitarian approach, the Acting Chief Justice directed Shivraj Singh Nandgarh, Superintendent of Central Jail, and Vijay Kumar, Superintendent, Women’s Jail, to arrange a meeting. It was arranged and the smile on the face of the woman was lit large while meeting her father along with her mother. He also directed the authorities to hold regular meetings of family members lodged in the Central Jail, Women’s Jail and Borstal Jail — all located on the same premises, under their supervision.

During the Mega Camp Court, 110 inmates who were lodged in the jail for petty offences were released. It was surprising for the Acting Chief Justice that 36 persons were lodged in the jail for a petty bailable offence. He was not satisfied with the reply given by a senior police officer that they had failed to furnish the required surety bonds. So, he issued instructions to release them on furnishing their personal surety.

Justice Sandhawalia also interacted with 21 convicts who had undergone over 14 years of imprisonment. He asked the superintendent to move applications for their premature release before the CJMs concerned. He also opened a ‘tailoring unit’ at the women’s jail and asked the authorities to take the help of educated undertrials or convicts in works.