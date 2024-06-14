Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

Adopting zero-tolerance towards unauthorised and unplanned developments with special focus on illegal colonies, a special drive has been launched by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) under which eight illegal buildings/structures in village Ayali Kalan/Ayali Khurd along the right side of Sidhwan canal in Ludhiana on NH-5, connecting NH-95 with NH-44, were demolished early in the morning today.

GLADA Chief Administrator Sandeep Rishi said a special drive had been launched to take punitive action against those who were fleecing innocent residents under the garb of offering cheaper buildings, which lacked statutory sanction and compliance with government norms.

The illegal commercial constructions/structures built on these sites were dismantled with the help of JCB machines, which went unopposed. When developers did not stop the illegal construction work despite being issued notices, a special team carried out the demolition drive.

“To check the mushrooming of illegal buildings at the very initial stage, GLADA is planning more such drives in the coming weeks to demolish or seal such unauthorised buildings,” said Sandeep Rishi.

The GLADA Chief Administrator appealed to the general public not to purchase such unauthorised property/plots/buildings as GLADA will not provide any facility like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights etc.

GLADA Additional Chief Administrator Ojasvi Alankar said besides undertaking a demolition drive, it had also recommended to the concerned Tehsildars not to register plots in these unauthorised colonies. The PSPCL had been told not to issue electricity connections to the unauthorised colonies besides filing FIRs against violators in Ludhiana district.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.