Acting workshop
DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, hosted an acting workshop "Becoming a Character in Theatre" under the Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam Kala Mitra programme. The workshop was conducted by theatre artiste Nivedita Bhargava at the Mahatma Anand Swami Auditorium.
