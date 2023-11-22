Action against illegal construction halted

Ludhiana, November 21
On Tuesday morning, the MC initiated action against an allegedly unauthorised section of a building located on Chand Cinema Road. However, the action was soon halted after the building owner presented a stay order issued by court.
An official said that the civic body had dismantled a portion of the roof of the top floor by making a few holes in it but had to cease further action due to the court order. He said that a few sections of the building had been constructed in violation of building bylaws, prompting the civic body team to take action. The official further said the MC commissioner had previously instructed officials to confiscate composition fees as the building owner had not obtained permission for compounding violations of building rules from any competent authority. Additionally, the commissioner had also ordered to cancel the composition fee receipts which were issued to the building owner. Furthermore, two employees from Suvidha Centre, responsible for issuing these receipts to the building owner, were suspended.
