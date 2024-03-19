Action sought as open urination persists outside railway station, other key areas

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 18

Despite the municipal corporation’s claims of running cleanliness drives and establishing new public toilets, the pervasive practice of open urination remains a significant nuisance in many places. The lack of an adequate number of proper public facilities has led to open urination becoming a common occurrence near landmarks such as the railway station, Books Market road, Gandhi Nagar on Old GT Road and outside the bus stand. The stench emanating from these sites makes it difficult for pedestrians to pass through.

City resident Satinderpal Singh emphasised that while cleanliness drives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan are frequently undertaken, the issue of open urination persists. He stressed the urgent need for additional public toilets near critical locations like the clock tower, railway station, bus stand and various markets. Singh urged the municipal corporation to address the matter promptly.

It is necessary to mention that a public toilet was set up near the clock tower, but it was removed a few years ago. Former councillor Parminder Mehta lamented the unsightly spectacle of people urinating in public spaces outside the railway station and near the bus stand due to the lack of sufficient public toilets. The unsanitary conditions due to open urination give an ugly look to the city outside the railway station and other public places. There is no proper maintenance of several existing public toilets. He emphasised the civic body’s responsibility to construct adequate public toilets to mitigate this problem.

Likewise, due to the absence of public toilets at Saggu Chowk, individuals are compelled to relieve themselves along the roadside. Despite repeated demands from the community, no action has been taken to construct public toilets, leading to a lingering stench in the area. Additionally, the lack of sufficient public toilets poses challenges for female visitors to various markets.

Ashwani Sahota, the MC’s Nodal Officer for Health, assured to look into the matter related to open urination near the railway station and nearby locations. However, he clarified that the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Branch of the MC oversees public toilets.

Parshotam, the MC’s Executive Engineer in charge of O&M, said public toilets are available near the railway station and various other locations. He assured that they would address concerns related to open urination effectively.

