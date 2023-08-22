Action sought in fake sale deed case

Our Correspondent

Khanna, August 21

In a bid to transfer an urban property worth lakhs of rupees at a prime location in the town, some persons allegedly posed as the plot’s dead owner to register a fake sale deed about three months ago.

However, the fraud was caught by a revenue officer. The suspects had allegedly prepared fake IDs of the deceased owner and put their signatures as witnesses during the transaction.

According to a report submitted by Naib Tehsildar of Khanna to the Khanna SDM on August 16, the culprits got a sale deed of a 13-biswa plot by personifying its deceased owner, Sarwan Singh. The said sale deed was registered on May 25.

Khanna SDM Swati Tiwana has now forwarded the case to the Khanna SSP to take legal action against at least three persons, who have been identified as the main suspects.

Sources at the office of the Khanna SDM acknowledged that legal action has been sought against at least three persons, who were directly involved in the scam.