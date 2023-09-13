Action taken against 15 illegal buildings in Ludhiana MC’s Zone C areas

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

Tightening the noose around people constructing structures illegally in the city, the Municipal Corporation (MC) today took action against 15 illegal buildings in areas falling under its Zone C.

During the demolition and sealing drive, the building branch officials demolished three illegal under-construction commercial buildings and a factory. The team of civic body officials further sealed 10 illegal shops/commercial buildings and a factory.

These illegal buildings were situated in Lohara and Jaspal Bangar areas. The buildings were either being constructed without getting the building plans approved or the owners were constructing the buildings in violation of the building bylaws.

The building branch officials stated that they came to know about these violations during routine inspections, following which action was taken against the illegal constructions on Tuesday.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that strict directions have been issued to the building branch officials to take action against illegal constructions. They have been directed to conduct regular drives against illegal constructions and the drive would be intensified in the coming days.

Rishi also appealed to the residents that they should start the construction work only after getting the building plans approved from the MC. Besides, they should construct buildings as per the building bylaws as strict action would be taken against illegal constructions, he added.