Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Department of Local Government, Punjab, has written to the Ludhiana Municipal Commissioner to submit an action-taken report regarding illegal colonies falling under Zone C areas of the Municipal Corporation (MC).

According to information, a city resident had earlier complained to the department about illegal colonies located in the Zone C areas. The complainant had alleged that a large number of colonies were not regularised and no action was taken against such illegal colonies, resulting in a huge loss to the government exchequer.

The complainant had claimed that only five illegal colonies were regularised. Demanding a Vigilance or CBI inquiry into the matter, the complainant had also sought action against the officials concerned for not taking action against the colonies.

The Chief Vigilance Officer has sought from the corporation to submit a list of the colonies which have been transferred to GLADA and also the action-taken report, along with record on illegal colonies that fall under the jurisdiction of the MC, Ludhiana.