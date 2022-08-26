Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Ludhiana, August 25
Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Department of Local Government, Punjab, has written to the Ludhiana Municipal Commissioner to submit an action-taken report regarding illegal colonies falling under Zone C areas of the Municipal Corporation (MC).
According to information, a city resident had earlier complained to the department about illegal colonies located in the Zone C areas. The complainant had alleged that a large number of colonies were not regularised and no action was taken against such illegal colonies, resulting in a huge loss to the government exchequer.
The complainant had claimed that only five illegal colonies were regularised. Demanding a Vigilance or CBI inquiry into the matter, the complainant had also sought action against the officials concerned for not taking action against the colonies.
The Chief Vigilance Officer has sought from the corporation to submit a list of the colonies which have been transferred to GLADA and also the action-taken report, along with record on illegal colonies that fall under the jurisdiction of the MC, Ludhiana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September