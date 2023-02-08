Activist alleges ‘undue’ favour to contractor

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 7

Activist RC Nayyar has lodged a complaint with the Punjab Local Bodies Minister, Principal Secretary, Local Government and the MC Commissioner that a senior official of the MC has granted an ‘undue’ favour to a contractor for financial gains.

The complainant said work allotted to the contractor from councillor’s quota had been converted as a project to be executed under the Centrally-funded scheme N-CAP (National Clean Air Programme).

He said a road work, namely ‘Laying BM/SDBC on Gill Road from Vishwakarma Chowk to Sidhwan Canal’ worth Rs 2.96 cr was allotted in March 2022 to Somaya Infrastructure.

Tenders were floated for this work in November 2021 and even though no work was carried out by the contractor in the intervening period, the work was transferred under N-CAP. Ironically, no work has commenced at the site till now.

The claim by officials of B&R branch of the MC that pending work on Gill Road was of an urgent nature which necessitated its shifting to N-CAP, did not hold water because the work put on line in November 2021 was still hanging fire for over 15 months.

MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, however, asserted that shifting of work from councillor’s quota to the Centrally-funded scheme was not irregular. He added that the work had got delayed due to non-availability of construction material and later due to the setting in of winters.

“However, for delay in carrying out the work, penalty would be imposed on the contractor as per terms and conditions of agreement,” he said. Nayyar has asked the government to order a probe in the matter.