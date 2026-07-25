Activist calls for Vigilance inquiry as defects surface in indoor basketball hall in Ludhiana

A city-based social activist has called for a Vigilance inquiry into the construction of an indoor basketball hall at Guru Nanak Stadium here, alleging irregularities in the execution.

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The hall was constructed under the Smart City Project and the courts in it have been dug up for repairs. It came after defects surfaced in less than a year of the project’s completion.

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Ravinder Pal Singh Ghai, social activist, urged the state government to order an independent investigation into the project, which was completed at an approximate cost of Rs 14.38 crore. His demand comes after repair work began on the basketball hall and sections of the wooden flooring were dismantled.

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In a statement, Ghai said reports regarding roof leakages, defects in the wooden flooring and repeated repair work had raised questions over the quality of construction. He said the issues warranted a detailed technical and financial examination to ascertain whether public funds had been misused.