Activist demands eviction of illegal occupants of vacant LIT properties

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 25

Vacant properties, including booths, shops and residential flats, in various schemes of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) have become soft targets for encroachment and illegal possession. Some of the contractors who were allotted the work for construction of these properties have illegally occupied them years after their construction has been completed.

‘Field staff told to inspect unallotted properties’ LIT superintending engineer SB Sachdeva said the field staff had been directed to inspect all unallotted/vacant commercial and residential properties in the Trust schemes and take necessary action, including legal recourse, if necessary, to evict all unlawful occupants.

In normal course, contractors or construction agencies are permitted by the LIT to use a part of these properties to store their material during the construction period but once the assigned work has been completed, they are supposed to vacate them and hand over the possession back to the LIT. However, that has not happened in a lot of instances here.

City-based activist Arvind Sharma has lodged a complaint with chairman of the Trust regarding the matter. He has alleging that a large number of booths and shops in E and D blocks of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar market in Maharishi Valmiki Nagar, along with a few vacant residential flats in Sukhdev Enclave schemes of the LIT, were under illegal possession of contractors and private persons claiming affinity to certain Trust officials.

Copies of the complaint have also been sent to Chief Minister, Local Bodies Minister and senior officials of the Local Government Department.

The complainant said at least half-a-dozen booths each were under unlawful possession of contractors who had constructed the markets of D and E blocks of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. These properties were being used for the storage of material and in some cases for residential use of the workforce of contractors.

“Vehicles like tractor-trailers, water tankers, tippers and even JCB machines are being openly parked in the vacant area of these markets under full view of LIT officials, without evoking any kind of response or action from them,” Sharma said, adding that the officials had deliberately closed their eyes to the violation.

The complainant has asked LIT authorities and the state government to conduct a spot survey of all vacant residential and commercial properties in different schemes of the LIT and take action for the eviction of unlawful occupants. He has also sought disciplinary departmental action against the employees and officials who had allegedly failed to carry out their duty of securing government properties.

LIT superintending engineer SB Sachdeva said the field staff had been directed to inspect all vacant commercial and residential properties in the Trust schemes and take necessary action, including legal recourse, if necessary, to evict all unlawful occupants.