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Home / Ludhiana / Activist group alleges damage to public property in Ludhiana, seeks FIR

Activist group alleges damage to public property in Ludhiana, seeks FIR

Activist group flags illegal parking on green belt near private school in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:40 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The Public Action Committee (PAC), a people’s collective, filed a formal complaint with the Local Government Department Principal Secretary, alleging damage to public property and unauthorised parking on a green belt outside Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar.

In the complaint also marked to the Municipal Commissioner, it called for registration of an FIR in connection with the matter.

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The activists alleged some tree guards had been damaged or removed, and a few saplings were also missing. It said tyre marks indicated that vehicles might have entered the green belt. It also submitted GPS-tagged photographs along with the complaint.

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The committee warned it will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the NGT if effective action is not taken.

The PAC had organised a plantation drive in the area in association with the Municipal Corporation (MC) on October 11. The MC had installed concrete tree guards to protect the saplings and prevent vehicles from entering the green belt along Lodhi Club Road.

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However, during a visit on October 18, committee members noticed damage at the site.

The committee alleged portions of the green belt were being used for parking vehicles associated with the school. It claimed an area covered with interlocking paver blocks was being used for parking by school staff.

The issue was previously raised before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by the Council of Engineers and its members.

The PAC urged the MC to conduct an inspection, replace the damaged and missing tree guards and replant saplings, wherever necessary. It also sought the removal of unauthorised parking infrastructure and the installation of fencing to prevent encroachment.

The committee has asked the authorities to ensure preservation of CCTV footage from the school premises and refer the matter to the police.

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