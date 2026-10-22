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Home / Ludhiana / Activist group flags pollution in Sidhwan Canal, lodges complaint with PPCB, Ludhiana DC

Activist group flags pollution in Sidhwan Canal, lodges complaint with PPCB, Ludhiana DC

Public Action Committee seeks action against Ludhiana MC Commissioner, other officials

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:04 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Committee members allege plastic waste and garbage are being dumped into the Sidhwan Canal and along its banks every day in Ludhiana.
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The Public Action Committee (PAC), a people’s collective, has flagged the continued dumping and burning of garbage along the Sidhwan Canal between Gill Bridge and Lohara Bridge and the resulting pollution in the water body, calling for action against the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner and other officials concerned.

The committee has filed a complaint with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Member Secretary and the Deputy Commissioner in connection with the matter.

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Members of the committee alleged plastic waste and garbage were being dumped into the canal and along its banks every day.

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The burning of waste was also causing air pollution and foul smell in the surrounding areas, they said.

Committee members Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Gurpreet Singh said the absence of chain-link fencing along vulnerable stretches had made it easier for people to dump waste into the canal.

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They claimed the issue was raised before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2022 but adequate preventive measures had not been taken. An execution application had also been filed in the matter, the members added.

Mohit Saggar and Jaskirat Singh, also members of the committee, pointed out that the Irrigation Department had floated a tender for fishing in the Sidhwan Canal even as garbage and plastic waste continued to pollute the water body. They demanded an investigation into the deterioration of water quality, particularly downstream of Lohara Bridge, and near Gill Bridge and Dugri Bridge.

Committee member Kapil Arora called for a joint inspection by the PPCB and the Irrigation Department.

The committee members urged the authorities to direct the MC to install chain-link fencing, place garbage bins at suitable locations and ensure the proper disposal of collected waste.

The committee also sought closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera surveillance and warning boards at the vulnerable stretches, along with regular patrolling, particularly between 6 am and 10 am.

The committee called for strict action against those found dumping or burning garbage in or near the water body.

The committee also demanded legal and departmental proceedings against the MC Commissioner and other officials responsible for what it alleged was a failure to prevent pollution.

It urged the authorities to determine responsibility, take corrective measures and submit a written action-taken report within seven days.

Members of the committee said the continued pollution of the canal due to administrative inaction must not be allowed.

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