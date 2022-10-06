Activist raises red flag over illegal constructions in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 5

Even as the menace of illegal commercial buildings coming up in residential areas and the conversion of residential buildings into commercial entities is rampant in most of the colonies developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) in the city, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar Colony on Pakhowal Road here, stands out for the maximum number of violations.

Although action against violations of building norms and illegal change of land use in SBS Nagar has been taken now and then by the authorities, the lack of will and, more often than not, pressure from various quarters, has been coming in the way of drastic action which should otherwise be taken as per rules in such cases.

Citing examples of under-construction illegal commercial buildings in SBS Nagar, a resident of the locality, and social activist, Arvind Sharma has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister of the state, stating that major violations, such as 100 per cent coverage of the ground area, violation of house line, putting residential buildings to commercial use and, providing access to illegal commercial buildings from the rear side (towards the City Centre Road), had become a rule rather than exception in the colony.

The complaint, copies of which have also been sent to the Secretary, Local Government (Punjab), the Director, Local Bodies and the Chief Vigilance Officer, Local Government, further states that such illegal buildings were under construction in E, F, G and H blocks of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and the ‘unscrupulous builders’ were out to take full advantage of the inaction on part of the officials of the engineering branch.

“At the most, notices are issued to allottees for violations with little or no follow-up action,” Sharma said.

LIT Superintending Engineer Rakesh Garg said he had sought details of all buildings which had been constructed in violation of building bylaws, including those with illegal change of land use, in all LIT colonies.

“We shall take stern action as per the rules to check violations and responsibility of field staff would be fixed for not checking such aberrations in time,” he stated.