Activist seeks Vigilance probe into utilisation of Punjab Nirman funds

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

A city-based activist has complained to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding Vigilance probe into the usage of funds under the Punjab Nirman Programme. Activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira obtained an information under the RTI Act that Rs 90.38 crore were sent to Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, under this programme. He alleged corruption in utilisation of funds under the programme.

“The information received under the RTI Act clearly shows that the guidelines were flouted during the previous regime. The information suggests that the list of beneficiaries were prepared by local MLA/councillors and halka incharges. It is reliably learnt that these lists were prepared in a corrupt manner. Non-eligible persons, picked up as beneficiaries and huge amounts were usurped by the officials related/dealing with this branch,” he alleged.

“To hide corruption, the particulars of the beneficiaries have not been published though it was mandatory under the provisions of Section 4(1)(b) of the Right to Information Act, 2005. Even despite me asking the details, these are not being provided”, he alleged in the complaint.

Khaira has sought a Vigilance inquiry panel be constituted to probe the matter and take concrete action against the corrupt practices.