Activist, supporters protest outside DC office, demand justice for victims

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

An activist named Jai Parkash Jain, popularly known as Teetu Baniya, and his supporters, staged a protest outside the DC office in Ludhiana, demanding justice for the victims of the Giaspura gas tragedy. The incident, which claimed the lives of 11 people, including three children had occurred in the morning of April 30. Despite a month having passed after the incident, the cause behind it remains unknown.

One month after Giaspura gas leak tragedy

The protesters expressed their concerns regarding the alleged failure of the PPCB and the MC to determine the actual cause of the incident. Teetu said despite the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter, no results have been made public so far.

He urged the government to ensure justice for the victims and uncover the actual reasons behind the incident to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Jain said the MC and PPCB have turned a blind eye to pollution in Buddha Nullah for decades. There is no action on those who illegally dump industrial waste into the sewer system, he said.

“We submitted a memorandum to the district administration and demanded strict action against the culprits. We demand that the gas tragedy victims should be provided timely justice,” a protester said.

Senior Congress leader Parminder Mehta said it is extremely disturbing 11 innocent lives were lost in the mishap but the government has not been able to determine the cause of the incident. It is equally disturbing that no responsibility has been fixed with the officials of the MC or the PPCB.

“First in 2022, a seven members of a family lost their lives in a tragic incident after a hut caught fire near the MC’s garbage dumpsite. The cause of the fire incident remained unknown. Now, the government agencies have also failed to determine the reasons behind the deaths of 11 people in the Giaspura incident,” Mehta said.

Cong leader questions ‘slow’ pace of probe

Questioning the ‘slow’ pace of investigation in the tragedy, senior Congress leader Parminder Mehta said a month has passed since the gas leak incident but justice has not been provided to the victims so far. He urged the government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident under a retired judge of the apex court.