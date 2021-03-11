Activists call to plant more saplings gets positive response

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 6

Appeals made by activists on the occasion of the World Environment Day to save the environment have received a positive response from various sections of society in the region. Besides planting more saplings at available spaces, activists have undertaken to look after those planted earlier at public places.

Earlier, various social organisations of the area celebrated the World Environment Day on Sunday by planting and distributing saplings and organising seminars.

The main function was held at Nirmal Ashram, Jandali, where Gurmat Sewa Society organised a seminar on the prevention of environment degradation. Dr Sunit Hind was the chief guest of the function held under supervision of Giani Gagandeep Singh Nirmaley.

Speakers, including Giani Gagandeep Singh Nirmaley, Dr Arvind Singh, Director, Horticulture, Kandi area, Prabh Simran Jit Singh, Satwinder Kaur and Bir Inder Singh Sekhon cautioned participants that steep change in lifestyle of masses under influence of the Western culture had upset the ecosystem of the border state during past decades.

Air, water and soil had been polluted and depleted to an alarming extent, they said. The organisers called upon activists of various organisations to associate with the coordinated movement launched for preventing degradation of the environment.

Saplings of fruit and shade trees were distributed among participants on the occasion. Besides, outstanding environmentalists of the region were felicitated by organisers.

Meanwhile, enthusiasts led by president, Rotary Club, Ajay Jain, assistant governor Dr Ravinder Sharma and chairman SP Sofat continued the plantation drive at various places in the region.