Activists call to plant more saplings gets positive response

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 6
Appeals made by activists on the occasion of the World Environment Day to save the environment have received a positive response from various sections of society in the region. Besides planting more saplings at available spaces, activists have undertaken to look after those planted earlier at public places.
Earlier, various social organisations of the area celebrated the World Environment Day on Sunday by planting and distributing saplings and organising seminars.
The main function was held at Nirmal Ashram, Jandali, where Gurmat Sewa Society organised a seminar on the prevention of environment degradation. Dr Sunit Hind was the chief guest of the function held under supervision of Giani Gagandeep Singh Nirmaley.
Speakers, including Giani Gagandeep Singh Nirmaley, Dr Arvind Singh, Director, Horticulture, Kandi area, Prabh Simran Jit Singh, Satwinder Kaur and Bir Inder Singh Sekhon cautioned participants that steep change in lifestyle of masses under influence of the Western culture had upset the ecosystem of the border state during past decades.
Air, water and soil had been polluted and depleted to an alarming extent, they said. The organisers called upon activists of various organisations to associate with the coordinated movement launched for preventing degradation of the environment.
Saplings of fruit and shade trees were distributed among participants on the occasion. Besides, outstanding environmentalists of the region were felicitated by organisers.
Meanwhile, enthusiasts led by president, Rotary Club, Ajay Jain, assistant governor Dr Ravinder Sharma and chairman SP Sofat continued the plantation drive at various places in the region.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...