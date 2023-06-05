Activists launch movement to promote Punjabi

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 4

Some organisations working towards the preservation of the cultural heritage of the border state have announced plans to launch a coordinated movement to promote the Punjabi language.

The announcement follows a recent government decision to stop the broadcast of Punjabi news bulletins from the All India Radio in Chandigarh and Delhi. The organisations have also taken a serious view of the fact that Punjabi has been dropped as a compulsory subject in certain courses at Panjab University, Chandigarh.

During a recent meeting in Raikot, Gurpreet Singh from the Board of Studies and Academic Council slammed the university’s decision as an assault on the rich cultural heritage of Punjab.

The chief of the Gurmat Sewa Society, Gagandeep Singh, feels that the mother tongue of Punjabis has been under attack by successive governments.