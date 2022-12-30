Activists launch war against sale of cigarette, tobacco products

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 29

Social activists of the region have launched a movement to ban the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products in villages.

Managers of certain eateries in the region, falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts, have also come forward to restrict cigarette smoking and tobacco chewing near their establishments.

Office-bearers and activists of civic bodies, gurdwara committees, sports clubs and the Naujawan Sabha, led by Pharwali sarpanch Gurmukh Singh Grewal, claimed that it has been decided in a meeting to ban the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products at vends and shops situated in their villages from January 10.

“We have already passed a resolution during the joint meeting of office-bearers of various constitutional, social, sports and religious organisations that nobody will be allowed to display or sell cigarettes and tobacco products from January 10,” said Gurmukh Singh Grewal. He further added that a cushion of 10 days had been given so that the shopkeepers may dispose of their existing stock according to their convenience.

Appreciating the cooperative attitude of the persons involved in this business, Grewal claimed that they had already declared a war against those undertaking illegal sale of liquor, habit forming drugs, poppy and heroin. “We will continue opposing those spoiling the lives of children and youth by facilitating the sale and distribution of drugs and narcotics,” said Grewal.

The crusaders said legal action would also be taken against those smoking cigarettes or consuming tobacco in any form at public places, including bus stops, parks and playgrounds.

The crusaders said they would impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on those found selling tobacco products, besides their vends would be sealed for 10 days.

Meanwhile, the owner of Lakshmi Dhaba, Pohir, on Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway said his clients have stopped buying tobacco products from him after he started charging rates higher than the market price. “Zarda, biri and cigarettes are available here at prices higher than the market,” reads a notice displayed at the dhaba.