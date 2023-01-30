Activists march in Ludhiana over Buddha Nullah pollution

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

Environmental activists carried out 11th phase of “Padayatra”, which was started from Old GT Road Bridge to Haibowal Bridge, along Buddha Dariya.

The march, which aims to create awareness to save Buddha Dariya from pollution, was carried out under the leadership of Dan Bir Singh, a social activist and ex-technocrat of GAVADSU. The distance was covered by participants carrying placards either in their hands or hanging on their necks. They raised slogans demanding the government to protect Buddha Dariya and shut down the industries, which pollute the water body.

An activist, Col CM Lakhanpal, said, “Awareness drive was carried by sharing information on the delay in the Rejuvenation Project of Buddha Dariya. People were made aware of the causes of the pollution in Buddha Dariya. Locals joined Padayatra at different locations in support of the cause.