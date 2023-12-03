Activists pay tribute to1984 Bhopal gas tragedy victims

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 2
Office-bearers and activists of various social, industrial and constitutional bodies paid tribute to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy today.
Workshops, awareness camps and seminars were held to spread awareness on the subject on the occasion of National Pollution Control Day.
Municipal council acting president Kamaljit Singh Ubhi said enthusiasts — led by Rotary Club president Anil Jain, former municipal council president Ravinder Puri and councillor Vikas Krishan Sharma — organised events to enlighten the masses about the need to check the leakage of harmful gases, liquids and particulate matter from industries, vehicles and other installations.
Bipan Sethi, the convener of workshops at some industrial units in the region, said owners and managers of factories had vowed to enhance arrangements for checking contamination of the environment by harmful substances.
Further, the organisers distributed masks and gloves among factory workers.
