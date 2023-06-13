Activists pledge to prevent environmental degradation

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 12
Activists from various organisations vowed to join hands with a movement launched by the Gurmat Sewa Society and Nirmal Ashram, Jandali Khurd, to prevent environmental degradation, promote Punjabi language and shun superstitions.
An oath was taken in response to an appeal made by the organisers at the concluding session of a seminar held at Kutia Nirmal Ashram, Jandali Kalan.
While Giani Gagandeep Singh Nirmaley presided over the concluding session of the seminar, Dr Arbind Dhoot was the chief guest at the event.
Speakers, including Giani Gagandeep, Vedant Acharya Swami Gurinder Shastri, Suresh Jain, Ricky Sood, Balbir Kaur Raikoti, advocate Bir Inder Singh Sekhon, Satwinder Kaur, Kulwinder Kaur and principal Hardev Singh called upon the residents to follow the teachings of the Sikh Gurus and work in tandem to save earth from further degradation.
Citing examples from the Guru Granth Sahib, the speakers pointed out that the Sikh Gurus had long ago cautioned about the significance of atmosphere, hydrosphere and lithosphere for the creation and sustainability of life of all kinds. Saplings of shade and fruit trees, along with sets of booklets penned down by Giani Gagandeep, were distributed among the audience.
