Activists question move to use green belt land for waste facility in Ludhiana

A proposed waste-handling facility on a land claimed to be part of a green belt has come under scrutiny, with activists alleging that the site near the Sidhwan Canal and Baba Isher Singh Public School could create environmental and public-health concerns for residents of the area.

The issue was raised before the Public Action Committee (PAC), which has now sought action over the proposed installation. Activists have urged the Principal Secretary, Local Bodies Department, to stop the proposed facility, claiming that the land had been planned as a greenbelt area and was not suitable for a waste-handling unit.

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PAC members Kapil Arora and Jasbir Singh, in a representation to the department, questioned the decision to use the site for a garbage facility. They maintained that the land reserved for green purposes should not be diverted for activities that could affect its intended use.

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The activists said the proposed facility was planned as a replacement for the existing compactor at Sunet near the GT Nagar Main Market. They alleged that shifting the facility to the proposed site could benefit commercial activity in the market area but could create additional sanitation and environmental concerns for nearby residents and schoolchildren.

The location is surrounded by residential areas and a school, making it important for the authorities to examine the site before allowing any permanent waste-handling infrastructure, they said.

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They also questioned the proposed access route for garbage vehicles. As per them, the road was already being used by the Water Resources Department for regular movement of waste vehicles and needed to be examined before additional garbage traffic was allowed.

An activist, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, said a static compactor was already operational in Sarabha Nagar and questioned the need for another facility in the area. They claimed the existing facility was located around 70 metres from the proposed site.

According to the PAC representation, the new facility was being planned as a replacement for the existing compactor at Sunet. The activists, however, said the civic body should first establish whether the proposed site was legally available for such use and whether its use would affect the green belt.

They also raised concerns about the functioning of the waste facility. Garbage often gets scattered on roads whenever collection is affected, they said. If a compactor was installed at the proposed site, any disruption could lead to accumulation of waste around the facility, resulting in foul smell, littering and the presence of flies, mosquitoes and stray animals.

The activists further questioned the proposal in view of the nearby school and residential areas. They said movement of heavy garbage vehicles and the handling of waste near an educational institution could affect surroundings if proper safeguards were not put in place.

The PAC has also sought clarification from the authorities on the proposed facility and the land on which it is to be installed.

The activists have urged the Local Bodies Department to conduct a proper site inspection and verify the land records, land-use status and approvals before proceeding with the project.

They said the civic authorities should also examine whether the proposed facility could affect the green belt and whether alternative sites were available away from residential areas and schools.