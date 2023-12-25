Activists seek pollution-free Buddha Dariya

Ludhiana, December 24
Advocating for environmental protection, activists gathered at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk near the Statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on Sunday.
They adorned placards around their necks and distributed leaflets, engaging in face-to-face communication to inform passers-by about the alarming pollution in Buddha Dariya (Buddha Nullah), Sutlej, subsoil water, and hazardous air pollution.
The emphasis was on highlighting the causes of pollution and ways to liberate the environment from the detrimental impact of intentional negligence and avaricious behaviour by polluters, said Col CM Lakhanpal, an activist. Dan Singh Osahan led the activist team, urging responsible agencies to take positive action in fulfilling their duties to curb water, subsoil, and air pollution, thereby granting people freedom from environmental degradation.
