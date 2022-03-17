Activists vow to help admn achieve 100 per cent vaccination against Covid

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, March 16
Office-bearers and activists of various social organisations vowed to join hands with the movement launched by the administration to achieve its target of accomplishing hundred per cent vaccination against coronavirus and against seven dreaded diseases.
An oath was administered to volunteers and activists in response to a call given by the administration on occasion of the National Vaccination Day here today.
Dr Rajesh Garg, Dr Alka Mittal and Dr Varun Arora led healthcare officials during various events organised by office-bearers and activists of various organisations led by the president, Rotary Club, Ajai Jain.
The SMO, Civil Hospital, Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dr Rajesh Garg, convener of the project, said the process for educating health workers and volunteers for immunising masses against dreaded diseases had been initiated. Outstanding performing healthcare workers were felicitated on the occasion. —
