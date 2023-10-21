Activists vow to launch movement against drug menace across state

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 20

Activists of various nonpartisan outfits vowed to launch a coordinated movement against the menace of drug abuse across the state. An oath to break the alleged drug peddler-police-politician nexus was taken during the concluding session of the Punjab Nasha Virodhi Manch held at Dehlon village near here on Friday.

The speakers at the event lamented that successive governments have failed to break the trafficking nexus and the situation is being exploited by international producers of synthetic drugs, who are pushing narcotics into Punjab.

“Investigations have confirmed that influential politicians during successive governments, a section of police officers and the drug mafia had conspired, turning drug peddling into an organised enterprise,” said former MLA Tarsem Jodhan, convener of the event.

The speakers agreed there is a pressing need to rouse public opinion against drug abuse and support a coordinated movement, without interference of politicians, to save the state from complete ruin.

The organisers cautioned those who have threatened the activists working against drugs at various places in the past.

Apart from Jodhan, the speakers at the event included Charanjit Singh Himanyupur, former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, Nirmal Singh Nimma, Parminder Singh Jhota and Balkaur Singh.

#drug menace #Mandi