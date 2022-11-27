Activities mark Constitution Day in region

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, November 26

Seminars, workshops, lectures, debates and mass reading of the Preamble to the Indian Constitution marked the events which were held at various government offices and educational institutes of the region on Saturday.

Harbans Singh, Gurbir Singh Kohli, Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, Vikas Heera and Swati Tiwana, SDMs at Ahmedgarh, Raikot, Payal, Jagraon and Ludhiana (west), respectively, supervised the events organised to spread awareness about the contents and interpretation of the Constitution.

Designated officials at various offices and educational institutes led by their respective heads and student leaders read out the Preamble of the Indian Constitution by organising special meetings and assemblies at 11 am today.

Executive magistrate Manmohan Kaushik said officials at government offices and heads of various educational institutes had organised activities under the supervision of SDM Vikas Heera. Copies of the Constitution of India were presented to the organisers by special teams of officials from the Bhasha Vibhag (Language Department), said Kaushik.

Khalil Mohammad, coordinator of the District Education Office, Malerkotla, said heads of various government and private schools led by District Education Officer Sanjiv Sharma had organised debates, quiz contests and essay-writing contests besides displaying boards highlighting the Preamble of the Constitution and Fundamental Duties at their respective institutes. Students were updated about the adoption and implementation of the Constitution.

Tributes paid to Dr br Ambedkar

Ludhiana: A district-level function to mark Constitution Day was organised by the district administration at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana. The function was presided over by ADC (General) Rahul Chaba. Several SDMs, tehsildars and district administration officials were present on the occasion. They paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding his statue in the District Administrative Complex.