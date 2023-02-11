Adani row: Youth Cong stages protest

Ludhiana, February 10
Youth Congress workers today held a massive protest against the Central Government over the Adani row.
Joint secretary of the District Youth Congress, Yogesh Handa and other party workers, held a protest outside the BJP office at Clock Tower. The protesters demanded a probe into the allegations of fraud made against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg research report.
“Modi has been taking decisions to favour Adani and other large business houses. Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after the Hindenburg report,” said Handa.
The protesters were seen wearing masks of PM Modi, raising slogans against the Central Government while holding banners.
