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Home / Ludhiana / ADC visits grain market in Ludhiana, directs officials to speed up procurement

ADC visits grain market in Ludhiana, directs officials to speed up procurement

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:39 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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ADC Poonam Singh visits grain market on Gill road.
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Additional Deputy Commissioner Poonam Singh on Tuesday directed officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and procurement agencies to ensure prompt purchase and hassle-free lifting of wheat from mandis.

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During her visit to the Gill Road grain market, the ADC stated that any inordinate delay in the procurement of grains was unwarranted and intolerable. She instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements by mobilising the entire government machinery so that the harvest was procured promptly as soon as it arrives in the market.

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Singh stressed the need for a foolproof mechanism to be put in place for seamless procurement so that farmers do not face any inconvenience in the mandis.

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