ADC’s former reader booked in graft case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 11

The Samrala police yesterday registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former reader of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Khanna. He was accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from the complainant in lieu of helping the latter in some property-related case.

The suspect has been identified as Yashpal Gopal, a resident of Samrala.

The complainant, Gurjit Singh, of Nagra village, near Samrala, stated in his complaint that in November last year he had submitted a complaint to the SSP, Khanna, against the former reader.

He said a case related to the mutation of his land in Nagra village was pending in the court of the ADC, Khanna, and Yashpal was the then reader of the ADC.

“When I met Yashpal Gopal through Ram Gopal to seek his help in deciding a case in my favour, he demanded Rs 3.5 lakh. I gave the money to the reader in three instalments in May 2018. Despite giving the same, the suspect failed to decide the case in my favour. In 2019, he got retired from the department. When I asked him to return my money, he refused,” the complainant alleged.

He had intentionally committed a fraud with him and strict action should be taken against the suspect, the complainant said.

Samrala DSP Waryam Singh had conducted a probe in the matter.