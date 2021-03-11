Addict makes rape bid on mother in Ludhiana, held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

The Division 6 police today arrested a man on the charge of attempting to rape his mother and also attacking her. He has been identified as Sandeep (35) of Kabir Nagar.

The complainant said her son was an addict and his wife had left him due to his addiction to drugs. During the night of May 23, her son, under the influence of drugs, entered the house and attempted to rape her. When she raised the alarm, local residents gathered there, and her son fled the scene.

Yesterday, the police had registered a case against the suspect.