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Home / Ludhiana / Additional CP issues orders against blatant misuse of sirens, hooters

Additional CP issues orders against blatant misuse of sirens, hooters

Shopkeepers to check permission before selling accessories, maintain buyers’ record

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Police officials seize a hooter fitted in a vehicle in Ludhiana.
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Additional Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Rupinder Singh, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to regulate the manufacturing sale and use of car accessories within the Police Commissionerate area.

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Some accessories such as hooters and sirens, which only authorised government officials or persons having required permission can use in their vehicles, are being blatantly misused by some persons to show their ‘VIP status’. Criminal elements are also exploiting the trend.

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The order follows a communication from the Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Punjab. It states that various agencies and individuals have been manufacturing and selling car accessories such as flags, sirens, flashing lights, LED lights, decorative lights, black films and banner guards. Shopkeepers in local markets are being made to purchase such items and the same are being sold to end buyers.

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The police observed that such activities lead to an increase in various crimes, violation of traffic rules and fear among the public. During the sale of such accessories, neither the agencies nor the shopkeepers maintain proper stock registers or record of goods sold and displayed.

To address the issue, the order directs that no accessories of any kind should be fitted on vehicles, every agency, stock dealer and general shopkeeper must maintain a register or record of car accessories sold and related documents of sale, including permission for using the same, must also be preserved. Mobile numbers of owners of goods must be entered in the register and the record is to be retained for five years. The users should obtain permission from the department concerned for fitting such accessories and keep a record of the same.

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“Shopkeepers should also put sticker/identification card of their shops on the accessories fitted on the vehicles and they will enter the complete record of the vehicle and its owner along with the mobile number in the register. They will be responsible for keeping the record for five years. Any agency, stock dealer or shopkeeper found violating or ignoring the order will face action as per law. The restrictions will remain in force for two months from the date of issue,” the order states.

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