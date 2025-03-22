DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Addressing grievances, promoting development priority, says new DC

Addressing grievances, promoting development priority, says new DC

Himanshu Jain, a 2017 batch officer, who joined as the Deputy Commissioner (DC), feels Ludhiana is a vibrant and industrially pivotal region in the state, often referred to as the ‘Manchester of India’. It comes with unique challenges and priorities....
article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himanshu Jain
Advertisement

Himanshu Jain, a 2017 batch officer, who joined as the Deputy Commissioner (DC), feels Ludhiana is a vibrant and industrially pivotal region in the state, often referred to as the ‘Manchester of India’. It comes with unique challenges and priorities.

Speaking on his role as the DC, especially when the bypoll can be announced anytime soon, Jain said, “The upcoming byelections add a layer of responsibility and I view it as an opportunity to ensure a fair, transparent and smooth electoral process. My focus will be on maintaining law and order, fostering public trust and ensuring that the administrative machinery functions efficiently to support the democratic process.”

Was serving as Rupnagar DC

Advertisement

Jain, who joined office on Thursday, was serving as the DC, Rupnagar.

He did BTech and MS in computer science. Basically an engineer, Jain worked previously with Amazon as a software developer. Thereafter, he joined the IAS services. He also did MPhil in Public administration from the JNU and a diploma from the ISB.

Advertisement

Talking particularly about Ludhiana, the new DC said every district has its own dynamics and Ludhiana, with its diverse population and economic importance, demands a proactive and inclusive approach.

“My priority will be to address grievances and needs of the people, promote development and uphold principles of good governance. I am committed to serving the people of Ludhiana with dedication and integrity and I see this as a challenge and an opportunity to contribute to the district’s progress,”Jain added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper