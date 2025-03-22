Addressing grievances, promoting development priority, says new DC

Himanshu Jain, a 2017 batch officer, who joined as the Deputy Commissioner (DC), feels Ludhiana is a vibrant and industrially pivotal region in the state, often referred to as the ‘Manchester of India’. It comes with unique challenges and priorities.

Speaking on his role as the DC, especially when the bypoll can be announced anytime soon, Jain said, “The upcoming byelections add a layer of responsibility and I view it as an opportunity to ensure a fair, transparent and smooth electoral process. My focus will be on maintaining law and order, fostering public trust and ensuring that the administrative machinery functions efficiently to support the democratic process.”

Was serving as Rupnagar DC

Jain, who joined office on Thursday, was serving as the DC, Rupnagar.

He did BTech and MS in computer science. Basically an engineer, Jain worked previously with Amazon as a software developer. Thereafter, he joined the IAS services. He also did MPhil in Public administration from the JNU and a diploma from the ISB.

Talking particularly about Ludhiana, the new DC said every district has its own dynamics and Ludhiana, with its diverse population and economic importance, demands a proactive and inclusive approach.

“My priority will be to address grievances and needs of the people, promote development and uphold principles of good governance. I am committed to serving the people of Ludhiana with dedication and integrity and I see this as a challenge and an opportunity to contribute to the district’s progress,”Jain added.