Home / Ludhiana / Adequate arrangements in place for Ramzan: Malerkotla admn

Adequate arrangements in place for Ramzan: Malerkotla admn

Instructions issued by senior functionaries of district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 04:10 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Office-bearers and activists of Muslim outfits hail Malerkotla administration.
Municipal authorities in Amargarh, Ahmedgarh and Malerkotla subdivisions say they have made special arrangements for quality of civic amenities in Muslim-dominated localities during the month of Ramzan.

According to the officials, this comes after instructions were issued by senior functionaries of district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke.

The DC said the people rightfully expect that the administration takes all necessary measures to ensure the public does not face any inconvenience during the holy month.

Street lights, power and water supply, sanitation, additional security early in the morning and late into the evening are among priority services, the officials added

“We must strive to ensure that there are no lapses during Sehri and Iftar time as these are most significant periods for Muslims during the month of Ramzan,” said Tidke, adding that the personnel concerned in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), police and Local Bodies Department had been asked to take proactive steps to ensure uninterrupted services.

Office-bearers and activists of Muslim outfits, led by Councillor Aman Afridi, hailed the administration for the steps it has taken. They advised the officials concerned to answer all emergency calls promptly.

Executive officer Chander Parkash Wadhwa said a special roster had been prepared to enhance cleanliness and ensure timely collection of garbage from Muslim-dominated localities and venues of Iftar parties.

Wadhwa said personnel in Sewerage and Water Supply Department and had been advised to adjust supply according to the schedule of events related to Ramzan.

Vikas Krishan Sharma, president, Municipal Council, Ahmedgarh, said workers and officials in various departments of the civic body had been asked to work on holidays during the month so that Muslim community can observe smooth and hassle-free festivities.

Gagan Ajit Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Malerkotla, said all Station-House Officers (SHOs) and beat officers had been asked coordinate with managers at mosques and shrines, and organisers of Iftar parties so that patrolling and traffic management are enhanced accordingly.

Solid waste management, sewage overflows and traffic management have proven to be uphill tasks for the administration in certain regions of the district.

Apprehending last moment frustration, the administration said they reviewed the situation ahead of Ramzan month and took proactive steps.

