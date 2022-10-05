ADGP reviews security arrangements on eve of Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana, October 4
The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Punjab, Parveen Sinha, today reviewed security arrangements on the eve of Dasehra celebrations in the city. He held a meeting with the Commissioner of Police (CP), Dr Kaustubh Sharma, and visited the places where the celebrations were planned to be held.
The ADGP asked the CP to ensure tight security arrangements by deploying police personnel at strategic places and make sure that there were sufficient nakas to check suspected persons and vehicles.
Sources said police officials would patrol the vicinities of Dasehra grounds in civvies to keep a check over criminal elements. At the same time, they would also be keeping a tab on anti-social elements from the police control room where live footage of hundreds of cameras installed in the city would be scanned.
DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar said full-proof security arrangements were in place.
