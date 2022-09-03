Tarn Taran incident: ADGP reviews security at religious places in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

To thwart attempts by anti-social elements to disturb peace, Punjab's Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Cyber Crime, Praveen Sinha, on Friday reviewed security arrangements at religious places in the city, days after a church was vandalised and pastor’s car was set on fire by some unidentified persons in Tarn Taran district.

The ADGP was accompanied by senior police officials including Joint CP Narinder Bhargav, JCP RS Brar, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran and ADCP Suhail Mir. For precautionary purposes, the police increased security by deploying cops outside churches, schools etc. The PCR cops were also told to do patrolling in the surroundings of religious institutions to prevent any untoward incident by anti-social elements, in the wake of recent attack on church in Tarn Taran district.

ADGP Sinha said his purpose of visit to the city was to ensure full-proof security for each and every citizen and for all religious institutions.

He asked residents to support the police to thwart any attempt by miscreants.

ADCP-1 Rupinder Kaur Sran visited Kalvari Church along with ADGP Sinha and held interaction with the management regarding the security.

ADCP also installed nakas at Jalandhar bypass, Jagraon bridge and other strategic places.

“ADGP Parveen Sinha has supervised the operation in Ludhiana city for the safety and security of citizens. We are doing security check of all the religious institutions in city. Nakas have also been installed at strategic places and suspicious vehicles, persons have also been checked,” added ADCP Sran.

Strict vigil in Mandi Ahmedgarh, Raikot

With an intent to boost the morale of members of various communities following two major church vandalism incidents in the state, senior Punjab Police officials reached the region to review security arrangements at over 200 religious places situated in Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

While ADGP LK Yadav, accompanied by Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu, took stock of the security arrangements in Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivisions, IG SPS Parmar visited the religious places of Raikot subdivision.

ADGP Yadav and IG Parmar also held meetings with the managers of temples, gurdwaras, mosques and churches to discuss security issues. They made an appeal to install boundary walls, CCTV cameras at strategic points and deploy volunteers or paid watchmen to keep an eye on intruders.

Having received instructions early in the morning, special teams of cops visited religious places of their respective beats and other public places including gyms, parks and play grounds. Bus stops and railway stations were also searched to check intrusion of anti-social elements under the guise of newcomers.

#cyber crime #tarn taran